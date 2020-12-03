Brown, Tanfield and Vinjebo sign-on for Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team Qhubeka ASSOS is excited to announce that Connor Brown, Harry Tanfield and Emil Vinjebo will all join our WorldTour team in 2021. Brown, who was born in Cape Town and holds dual South African and New Zealand citizenship, takes the step up from our hugely successful Continental team where he has spent the last […]

