Build the Economy through Entrepreneurship: Sipho Mseleku’s Call to African Governments and Business Leaders

CEO of South Africa based Sakhumnotho Group Holdings (http://Sakhumnotho.com), Sipho Mseleku, has challenged African governments to put entrepreneurial training at the heart of education and is calling for greater collaboration amongst African business leaders to tackle Africa’s primary economic challenges. [In an interview with AfricaLive.net, Mr Mseleku said](http://africalive.net/interview/sipho-mseleku/)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/build-the-economy-through-entrepreneursh...
