Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Building Consensus on the National Laboratory Policy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A Policy workshop was held on 19 December 2019 by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in close collaboration with WHO with the aim of building consensus on the National Laboratory Policy. The participation of a wide range of stakeholders including development partners, professional users and technical experts such as laboratory scientists, engineers, clinicians, pathologists, […]

A Policy workshop was held on 19 December 2019 by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in close collaboration ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/12/2019

L'armée tchadienne va passer à l'offensive contre Boko Haram

L'armée tchadienne va passer à l'offensive contre Boko Haram

Tchad : intégration de 44 lauréats de l'ENFJ à la Fonction publique Tchad : intégration de 44 lauréats de l'ENFJ à la Fonction publique 26/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : désignation par intérim d'un ministre d’Etat, ministre secrétaire général de la Présidence

26/12/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère de l'économie

27/12/2019

Tchad : nomination au ministère des Affaires étrangères

26/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les albinos demandent une meilleure considération de l'État
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra