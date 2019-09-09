Burkina Faso: Growing Violence Threatens Health Care

Away from the world’s attention, Burkina Faso has been slipping into violence. In less than a year, the number of displaced has increased fivefold, from 50,000 last December, to 270,000 in August. As ever, the most vulnerable suffer most: the very young, and the very old. When Alidou Sawadogo’s elderly mother fell ill, he faced […]

