Burkina Faso: Thousands of people fleeing violence need help

Since the beginning of 2019, the escalation of violence in the North Centre and Sahel regions of Burkina Faso has caused dozens of deaths and the internal displacement of thousands. They need help urgently. « Our homes have been burnt » Machetes, guns, the smoke of burning houses. These are the last memories many displaced […]

Since the beginning of 2019, the escalation of violence in the North Centre and Sahel regions of Burkina Faso has caused dozens of deaths and the internal displace...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...