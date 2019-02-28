“Burkina Faso is Good!” Raising Awareness about Irregular Migration in Burkina Faso

“I have suffered a lot during my journey and I do not wish that on anyone else. That’s why I joined a theatre group to raise awareness among my brothers and sisters about the dangers of irregular migration. And to help them make informed decisions,” says Abdoul Balima. Abdoul is a member of the Wati […]

“I have suffered a lot during my journey and I do not wish that on anyone else. That’s why I joined a theatre group to raise awareness among my brothers and sisters about the dangers of i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...