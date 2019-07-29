Alwihda Info
Business Development Link Event Spotlights Opportunities and Solutions for Upcoming Entrepreneurs in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


More than 200 corporate leaders, financiers and entrepreneurs attended the Business Development Link event focusing on critical actions needed to harness the power of existing private sector, improve value chains and linkages, and uplift the rising generation of young business owners in South Sudan. The Juba-based South Sudanese-owned firms and businesses met at Palm Africa […]

