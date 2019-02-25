BuyRentKenya again awarded best online real estate marketing platform

BuyRentKenya.com’s rise in Kenya’s online property market has been again underlined by another critical industry acclaim. In 2018, BuyRentKenya won all three of the most prestigious industry awards. Key to success is the company’s deep commitment to their users. BuyRentKenya.com’s most recent award of the Best Online Real Estate Marketing Platform at the Real Estate […]

BuyRentKenya.com’s rise in Kenya’s online property market has been again underlined by another critical industry acclai...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...