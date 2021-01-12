COP26 Roundtable: ‘2021 will be critical in the fight against COVID-19 and climate change’ – UN Secretary-General António Guterres

African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina on Monday joined world leaders to discuss the global transition to clean power as part of a green recovery and identify actions that can be taken to support this. The virtual COP26 Roundtable on Clean Power Transition, under the theme “Achieving a rapid shift to green, affordable and […]

African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina on Monday joined world leaders to discuss ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...