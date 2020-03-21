COVID-19 Crackdown Rolls On

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered immediately closure of schools, suspension of all sporting activities and public gathering for a month to curb spreading of coronavirus. Schools that will be affected are kindergarten, primary and secondary. PM has announced these measures a day after Tanzania confirmed the first’s coronavirus case in Arusha. Due to this […]
