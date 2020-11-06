Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

COVID-19 Hits Life-Saving Health Services in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2020


The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to key health services in Africa, raising worries that some of the continent’s major health challenges could worsen. The preliminary analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) of five key essential health service indicators that include outpatient consultation, inpatient admission, skilled birth attendance, treatment of confirmed malaria […]

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to key health services in Africa, raising worries tha...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




© 2020 Alwihda Info
