COVID-19 – Update on air routes in Ethiopia and Djibouti

Ethiopia Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspended from 17 March 2020 until further notice. Customers willing to do so can be re-booked free of charge to/from Rome Fiumicino, where operations continue on a regular basis. Djibouti The Djibouti International Airport has been closed by the Djibouti […]

Ethiopia Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspende...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...