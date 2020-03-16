Alwihda Info
COVID-19 – Update on air routes in Ethiopia and Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mars 2020


Ethiopia Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspended from 17 March 2020 until further notice. Customers willing to do so can be re-booked free of charge to/from Rome Fiumicino, where operations continue on a regular basis. Djibouti The Djibouti International Airport has been closed by the Djibouti […]

