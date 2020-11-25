Alwihda Info
COVID-19 and Energy Transition are the Most Significant Determinants of the African Industry Outlook


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Novembre 2020


COVID-19 is undoubtedly perhaps the biggest shock in the history of the oil and gas sector; The demand collapse has caused investments of $690 billion to disappear; The impact of the energy transition on long-term demand outlook highlight capital allocation and decision-making prospects in the present time; Read more by downloading the Africa Energy Outlook […]

