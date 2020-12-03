COVID-19 drives wages down, new International Labour Organization (ILO) report finds

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the [COVID-19 pandemic](https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/coronavirus/lang–en/index.htm), in two-thirds of countries for which official data was available, and that the crisis is likely to inflict massive downward pressure on […]

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...