CRU and African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) create the opportunity for African fertilizer and agribusiness projects seeking finance to showcase their projects to investors

CRU Events (www.crugroup.com/events) and The African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) are working with partners across Africa to offer brownfield projects seeking capital investment, the chance to make a showcase presentation to an audience of global investors and financiers. This opportunity to raise finance, named the “Investment Showcase” will take place at the CRU Africa […]

CRU Events (www.crugroup.com/events) and The African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AF...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...