Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Cabo Verde National Day Statement (by Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the Government and people of Cabo Verde as you celebrate 44 years of independence on July 5. The United States is proud to celebrate over 200 years of bilateral engagement since […]

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the Government and people of Cabo Verde as you celebrate...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/07/2019

Tchad : une annonce de taille pour la couverture santé aux plus démunis dès 2020

Tchad : une annonce de taille pour la couverture santé aux plus démunis dès 2020

Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre 05/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la Présidence de la République

05/07/2019

Tchad : 21 nominations au ministère de l'Economie (18 nouveaux postes)

05/07/2019

Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre

05/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Egypte : 19 étudiantes tchadiennes expulsées de leur logement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH