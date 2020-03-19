The Cameroonian Prime Minister has announced that as of March 18 all land, sea, and air borders are closed until further announcement due to COVID-19. American citizens with questions should contact Embassy Yaoundé’s Consular Section at YaoundeACS@state.gov. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/cameroon-border-closure?lang=en

The Cameroonian Prime Minister has announced that as of March 18 all land, sea, and air borders are closed until further announcement due to COVID-19. American ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...