Canada appalled by death of Canadian in Burkina Faso

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the murder of Canadian Kirk Woodman, who was abducted in Burkina Faso: “Canada is appalled and deeply saddened that Kirk Woodman, who was abducted on January 15, 2019, has been killed in Burkina Faso. “Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible […]
The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the murder of Canadian Kirk ...
The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the murder of Canadian Kirk ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...