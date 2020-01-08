Canon announces the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R enabling the remote operation of EOS cameras

Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) announces the release of its remote control system for still image shooting. Sports photography and news media use remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that cannot be achieved with conventional photography methods. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R is a release driven by the needs of professional […]

