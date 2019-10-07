Canon awarded gold rating from EcoVadis for sustainability

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global provider of imaging technologies and services, today announces it has been awarded the EcoVadis gold rating, for a fifth consecutive year, which puts the company within the top 5% for sustainability performance. To decide company ratings, the EcoVadis CSR analysis system assesses 21 criteria across four themes of environment, fair labour […]

