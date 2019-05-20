Canon brought game-changing large format graphics innovations to FESPA 2019 to fuel customer ambitions

Last week at FESPA 2019 (14th-17th May 2019, Messe Munich, Germany), Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) presented game-changing innovations designed to help signage and graphics producers create high margin end-user products and improve operational efficiencies to fuel business growth. The highlights of the Canon stand were as follows: – the newly launched Océ Colorado 1650 64” roll-to-roll printer […]

Last week at FESPA 2019 (14th-17th May 2019, Messe Munich, Germany), Canon (www.Canon-CNA...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...