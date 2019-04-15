Canon partners with Nafham to deliver an online photography and film making course ‘Hekayet Sora’

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) has partnered with Nafham, a free online crowdsourced educational platform, to create an innovative photography and film making online course, [‘Hekayet Sora.’](https://lifeskills.nafham.com/categories/42/tracks/7) (https://bit.ly/2UAhY16) The e-learning course, which falls under the Canon Academy’s umbrella, will offer Nafham students in Egypt aged between 11-18 practical… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/canon-partners-with-nafham-to-deliver-an-online-ph...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...