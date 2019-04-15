Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Canon partners with Nafham to deliver an online photography and film making course ‘Hekayet Sora’


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) has partnered with Nafham, a free online crowdsourced educational platform, to create an innovative photography and film making online course, [‘Hekayet Sora.’](https://lifeskills.nafham.com/categories/42/tracks/7) (https://bit.ly/2UAhY16) The e-learning course, which falls under the Canon Academy’s umbrella, will offer Nafham students in Egypt aged between 11-18 practical… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/canon-partners-with-nafham-to-deliver-an-online-ph...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/04/2019

Tchad : baisse de la délinquance au Logone oriental

Tchad : baisse de la délinquance au Logone oriental

Tchad : décret de cession d'un terrain de 4000m2 à N'Djamena Tchad : décret de cession d'un terrain de 4000m2 à N'Djamena 13/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le chef d'état-major déterminé à contrecarrer Boko Haram

14/04/2019

Tchad : la CTDDH préoccupée par la disparition de 5 personnes

14/04/2019

Tchad : 2 morts dans l'explosion d'une mine au nord

14/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90