Canon’s New Cosmos of Photography competition 2019 opens for entries

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), world-leader in imaging solutions, today announced that the company will begin accepting entries for its New Cosmos of Photography 2019 photo competition from the 25thApril. Now in its 42ndyear, the competition is open to international entrants in the aim of discovering, nurturing, and supporting developing photographers who want to explore new and creative […]

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), world-leader in imaging solutions, today announced that the company will b...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...