Captains Ready Rugby Africa Group U20 Barthés Cup In Harare

All four captains of the participating nations in Group B of the Rugby Africa Barthés Cup are upbeat ahead of the opening round of matches at the Jubilee Field, Prince Edward High School in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday (April 17). Zimbabwe this year hosts the group comprising of Ivory Coast, Madagascar and Morocco. This is […]

All four captains of the participating nations in Group B of the Rugby Africa Barthés Cup are upbeat ahead of the opening round of matches at the Jubilee Field, P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...