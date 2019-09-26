Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Cargill and International Finance Corporation (IFC) announce Coop Academy 2.0 to empower cocoa producing cooperatives


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Cargill (http://www.Cargill.com) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) (http://bit.ly/2lcKd5w) have renewed their partnership, allowing the organizations to introduce new initiatives to strengthen cocoa producing cooperatives and their communities, including Coop Academy 2.0. The renewed partnership will add 40 additional cooperatives to the academy, bringing the total to 120 cooperatives… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/cargill-and-international-finance-corporation-ifc-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/09/2019

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

A la tribune de l'ONU, Idriss Déby agacé par la passivité internationale A la tribune de l'ONU, Idriss Déby agacé par la passivité internationale 26/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le coq blanc perd une pierre angulaire

26/09/2019

Déby demande la réforme de l'ONU et dénonce le flagrant préjudice de l'Afrique

26/09/2019

Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts

26/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi