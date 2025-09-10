









English News Carrying forward the great spirit forged during the war of resistance, building a shared future for all

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 9 Septembre 2025



History illuminates the path ahead. Its lessons are clear: Civilization must advance, not retreat. Unity must prevail over division. Humanity must transcend prejudice, animosity, and conflict to jointly forge our shared future for all.

By Guo Jiping, People's Daily On Sept. 3, 2025, China held a grand military parade in central Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II. The event served as a solemn occasion for the Chinese people, together with peace-loving people around the world, to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and forge a better future.



In his speech delivered before the parade, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared, "The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of world to build a community with a shared future for humanity."



The commemoration honored not only the hard-won peace achieved eight decades ago, but also the solidarity that has transcended borders and the resilience of an ancient nation reborn from peril.



The great spirit forged during the resistance against Japanese aggression reflected a universal aspiration for peace and justice, a beacon of humanity and conscience that defied the darkness of fascism.



That spirit never fades; it continues to offer inspiration and guidance as the world confronts the challenges of the era.



From great victory to national rejuvenation, from fighting for survival to embracing the world, China has always aligned its development with the broader course of human progress.



The once unyielding pursuit of national independence and liberation has evolved into a firm commitment to enduring world peace and common security. The spirit of solidarity forged in the global fight against fascism has extended into sustained efforts to strengthen international cooperation.



The courage and determination once demonstrated in resisting aggression and oppression have been transformed into proactive steps to promote democracy in international relations, build a new type of international relations, and uphold fairness and justice worldwide.



Eighty years ago, after the devastation of two world wars, the international community learned painful lessons and established the United Nations (UN), opening a new chapter in global governance. China played an indispensable role in bringing forth this new international order.



Today, amid mounting global instability and unpredictability, building a community with a shared future for humanity has become the sure path to overcoming difficulties and advancing shared prosperity.



Practicing multilateralism and upholding solidarity and cooperation are both historical imperatives and essential solutions to contemporary crises.



The great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War stands as a powerful testimony to how countries, despite differences in historical traditions, ideologies, and social systems, built the broadest anti-fascist united front and stood together against barbarism and violence.



Today, humanity faces various global challenges. No country can remain unaffected, nor can any country solve them alone. The future of the world should be jointly shaped by all nations, international rules should be written collectively, global affairs should be managed together, and the benefits of development should be shared by all.



As turbulence intensifies, upholding UN authority grows increasingly vital. For the past 80 years, the UN has remained the most universal, representative, and authoritative intergovernmental organization in the world.



History illuminates the path ahead. Its lessons are clear: Civilization must advance, not retreat. Unity must prevail over division. Humanity must transcend prejudice, animosity, and conflict to jointly forge our shared future for all.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Science in disguise: Robotic antelope roams with the herd in Hoh Xil Working together for a more just and equitable global governance system Plateau county in NW China finds strength in basketball Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)