Cash transfer schemes reduce the chances of adolescent girls and young women contracting Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Efforts aimed at redressing gender inequalities and socioeconomic inequities can mitigate factors that fuel the HIV epidemic. In a study in Eswatini, cash transfers aimed at keeping adolescent girls and young women in school and giving them greater financial independence resulted in the odds of the recipients becoming HIV-positive being 25% lower than for people […]
