Cattle Keepers and Farmers in Bahr El Ghazal Agree on Peaceful Coexistence During Tense Dry Season

Disarming cattle keepers before they enter farming areas and making sure that compensation is paid to landowners whose crops have been destroyed by roaming animals are two of the measures that communities in the Tonj, Gogrial and Wau areas have been discussing at a conference this week. The aim of the talks was to minimize […]

Disarming cattle keepers before they enter farming areas and making sure that compensation is paid to landowners whose crops have been destroyed by roaming animals...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...