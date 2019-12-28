Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Cattle keepers in Wau benefit from free veterinary camp provided by UNMISS peacekeepers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Since her childhood days in Majok, Martha Agew’s life has relied heavily on rearing livestock. Ms. Agew was one of may beneficiaries as Bangladeshi peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan provided cattle keepers in her area with free veterinary services. “I am a 65-year-old cattle keeper who has been owning more […]

Since her childhood days in Majok, Martha Agew’s life has relied heavily on rearing livestock. Ms. Agew was one of may beneficiaries as Bangladesh...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 28 Décembre 2019 - 14:29 Arbre de Noël 2019 à l’Institut français du Gabon

Samedi 28 Décembre 2019 - 14:23 Arbre de Noël 2019 à l’Institut français du Gabon

Samedi 28 Décembre 2019 - 13:05 Dangote Cement: Makoju aposenta-se ao fim de 45 anos no setor

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/12/2019

Tchad : le directeur de publication d’Abba Garde dénonce une suspension arbitraire

Tchad : le directeur de publication d’Abba Garde dénonce une suspension arbitraire

Tchad : 800 personnes formées en entrepreneuriat numérique et en leadership Tchad : 800 personnes formées en entrepreneuriat numérique et en leadership 27/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au Protocole de la Présidence de la République

27/12/2019

Tchad : Béchir Issa Hamidi nommé conseiller à l'Ambassade d'Addis-Abeba

27/12/2019

Tchad : un douanier tué par balles à l'Est

28/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les albinos demandent une meilleure considération de l'État
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra