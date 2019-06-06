Celebration of Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Foundation Day 2019

The Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) were organised by the Embassy of India on 4th June 2019 in Addis Ababa. H.E. Dr.Ergoge Tesfaye, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who is presently the highest ranking ICCR alumnus in the government (PhD from Andhra University […]

The Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) were organised by the Embassy of India on 4th June...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...