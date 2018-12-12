Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides 600 hepatitis E rapid test kits to the Ministry of Health and Social Services

The U.S. Embassy in Namibia, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, continued its assistance to help Namibia control the hepatitis E outbreak by announcing the handover of 600 hepatitis E rapid test kits and personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. This support is a continuation of the […]

