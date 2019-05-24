Central African Republic: UN expert condemns deadly attacks, calls for greater civilian protection

The UN Independent Expert on the human rights situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) strongly condemns the recent attacks that led to the deaths of more than 49 people between 19 and 21 May in several villages in the Ouham-Pendé Prefecture. “If armed groups claim their place in the peace process, they must immediately […]

The UN Independent Expert on the human rights situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) strongly condemns the recent attacks that led to the deaths...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...