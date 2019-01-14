Alwihda Info
Central Statistical Agency (CSA) and UNICEF to launch a report – “Multidimensional Child Deprivation in Ethiopia, First National Estimates.”


14 Janvier 2019


WHAT: A high-level launching event of a report, “Multidimensional Child Deprivation in Ethiopia, First National Estimates,’ through an extensive consultative process involving the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth Affaires, National Planning Commission, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and Economic Policy Research Institute. This report presents the first national estimates of children… Read more […]

