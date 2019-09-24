Centurion Law Group Appoints Columbia Law Graduate Onyeka C. Ojogbo to lead New Frankfurt Office

Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com), which has opened an office in Germany with a focus on developing opportunities for German and African clients in the energy sector, is pleased to appoint US-trained Nigerian attorney Onyeka C. Ojogbo to lead its team and operations in Germany. In her new role, Onyeka will be handling a growing portfolio […]

Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com), which has opened an office in Germany with a focus on developing opportunities for German and Afr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...