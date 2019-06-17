Centurion Law Group announces intention to pursue Public Listing

Centurion Law Group (“Centurion”) (Centurionlg.com) is set to become the first African legal and energy advisory firm to be publicly-listed this year, as it prepares to join one of Europe’s leading stock exchange. This represents a natural step for Centurion given the group’s strong market share within the oil & gas sector in sub-Saharan Africa […]

Centurion Law Group (“Centurion”) (Centurionlg.com) is set to become the first African legal and energy advisory firm to be publicly-list...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...