Centurion Law Group submits Request for Transparency to Spanish Minister of Justice on Villajero/Massoko Case


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2020


The Centurion Law Group (CenturionLG.com) has sent an official request to H.E. Juan Carlos Campo, Minister of Justice of Spain, demanding him actions on protecting the victims of Jose Manuel Villarejo and Delfin Mocache Massoko and ensuring full transparency in the dealings with this affair. Both accomplices are accused of having been paid 5 million […]

