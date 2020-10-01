Championing economic opportunities for women in Africa – Development Partners International’s (DPI) la test fund to become the first 2X Flagship Fund

DPI’s African Development Partners III Fund (“ADP III”) has been chosen as the first 2X Flagship Fund, committed to investing with a gender lens; DPI’s long-standing commitment to gender equity, along with its fund’s commercial performance, recognises the power of DFI collaboration working alongside proactive fund managers to effect real development impact while generating commercial […]

DPI’s African Development Partners III Fund (“ADP III”) has been chosen as the first 2X Flagship Fund...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...