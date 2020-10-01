Alwihda Info
Championing economic opportunities for women in Africa – Development Partners International’s (DPI) la test fund to become the first 2X Flagship Fund


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Septembre 2020


DPI’s African Development Partners III Fund (“ADP III”) has been chosen as the first 2X Flagship Fund, committed to investing with a gender lens; DPI’s long-standing commitment to gender equity, along with its fund’s commercial performance, recognises the power of DFI collaboration working alongside proactive fund managers to effect real development impact while generating commercial […]

DPI’s African Development Partners III Fund (“ADP III”) has been chosen as the first 2X Flagship Fund...

