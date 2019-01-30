Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Somalia: February 2019

Mr Ben Fender OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia in succession to Mr David Concar, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Fender will take up his appointment in February 2019. CURRICULUM VITAE Full name: Benjamin James Fender 2016 to 2019 FCO, Head, Security Policy […]

