Child labour in mining, poor working conditions take centre stage in inter-regional meeting

Experts and global actors from Africa, Asia and South America gathered in Manila to address child labour and poor working conditions in artisanal and small-scale gold mines (ASGM). The first-ever [Inter-regional Knowledge-Sharing Forum on Child Labour and Working Conditions in ASGM](https://www.ilo.org/manila/eventsandmeetings/WCMS_701934/lang–en/index.htm) of the International Labour Organization… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/child-labour-in-mining-poor-working-condition...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...