Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Children’s rights progress in the Middle East and North Africa despite lasting inequality and conflict


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Ted Chaiban “Thirty years since the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted, the Middle East and North Africa has seen notable progress in children’s rights, despite issues with governance, inequality, poverty and conflicts. – Through near-universal vaccination coverage, improved basic healthcare, water treatment and sanitation, most countries in the Middle East […]

By Ted Chaiban “Thirty years since the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted, the Middle Eas...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/11/2019

Tchad : "les réseaux sociaux présentent autant d'avantages que d'inconvénients"

Tchad : "les réseaux sociaux présentent autant d'avantages que d'inconvénients"

Tchad : le président a reçu l'équipe des SAO à quelques heures du match Tchad : le président a reçu l'équipe des SAO à quelques heures du match 17/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le président a reçu l'équipe des SAO à quelques heures du match

17/11/2019

Tchad-Mali : Idriss Déby va suivre le match de foot à la télévision

17/11/2019

Tchad : la CAJPDET appelle la diaspora à "rentrer au pays pour poser ses revendications"

17/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 addax relâchés dans leur enclos au Wadi Rimé
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/11/2019 - Mahamat Ramadane

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa