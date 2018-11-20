









English News China, PNG to build a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 20 Novembre 2018 modifié le 20 Novembre 2018 - 09:50

The APEC meeting is held in Port Moresby. The Prime Minister said PNG was grateful to China for supporting the hosting of the APEC. As China-PNG cooperation proves effective and the friendly relationship between the two countries is further deepened, O’Neill believes President Xi’s visit will push a new development of bilateral relations.

By Li Feng, Qu Xiangyu from People’s Daily Papua New Guinea (PNG) was committed to cementing friendship with China, promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told People’s Daily during a recent interview.



The remarks were made before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to PNG and his attendance at the 26th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Port Moresby, capital of PNG.



“President Xi is a very good friend of PNG,” O'Neill remarked. He said that he had visited China and met with President Xi many times since he took office 7 years ago, and established profound friendship with the latter. The PNG government supported China’s proposals on UN reform, climate change and multi-lateral trading system, the Prime Minister noted.



O’Neill told People’s Daily that the PNG government attached great importance to its relations with China, saying the two countries enjoyed mutual sincerity on both governmental and non-governmental levels, stable bilateral relations, as well as smooth cooperation in multiple fields.



“PNG is committed to the one-China policy. I’m certain that we all have the same beliefs and values about the issues that President Xi Jinping pursues and supports in international community,” O’Neill noted.



PNG is China’s largest trading partner and investment destination among Pacific island countries, and China remains PNG’s third largest trading partner in the world. By October this year, China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in PNG has reached $3.04 billion. In addition, about 40 Chinese enterprises have conducted business in PNG, creating substantial employment for local community.



“It’s pleasing to know that Chinese business community is starting to take interests in Papua New Guinea and start to invest in PNG,” he said, believing Chinese enterprises injected new energy to PNG market and promoted local economy.



China had lifted over 700 million people out of poverty during the past 4 decades, a miracle in the human history of poverty reduction, O’Neill noted. “We can learn from the success of China and build our own country better,” he said.



PNG had abundant mineral, energy, fishing and agricultural resources needed for economic development, but lacks capital, technologies, and experience, the Prime Minister said, adding that the country hoped to improve the livelihood of its people under the assistance from China.



O’Neill noted that China made admirable achievements, saying the BRI was a great initiative inthat many countries in the region could benefit . PNG was a developing country, and the BRI could satisfy the country’s urgent demand for construction capital and experience, O’Neil noted.



PNG not only has joined the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, but also is the first Pacific island country to sign the memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road construction. O’Neill said that PNG supported the Belt and Road construction as it offered access to infrastructure-building capacities that his country needed and could improve the standard of living for PNG people.



The APEC meeting is held in Port Moresby. The Prime Minister said PNG was grateful to China for supporting the hosting of the APEC. As China-PNG cooperation proves effective and the friendly relationship between the two countries is further deepened, O’Neill believes President Xi’s visit will push a new development of bilateral relations.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China, Pacific island countries to jointly work for better future Open up a New Future Together for China-Philippine Relations: Xi China, Philippines enjoy sound development of cultural exchanges