China, Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on July 26 that China is ready to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with Uganda in an all-round way. Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg on July 25-27. The […]
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on July 26 that China is ready to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with Uganda in an...
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on July 26 that China is ready to deepen friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with Uganda in an...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...