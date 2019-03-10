China leads world in prevention, control of infectious diseases: former WHO chief

China has become a global leader in prevention and control of infectious diseases, former director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun said on March 3.



Chan, also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said on the sidelines of the annual session of the top political advisory body.



In the time of globalization, communicable diseases, including SARS, bird flu and Ebola, spread very fast, which requires every country and region to build their capacity and strengthen their health systems to respond, she pointed out.



China is now a global leader in preventing and controlling disease emergencies, said Chan, also a member of the Council of Advisers of the Boao Forum for Asia.



She added that Chinese emergency medical teams were among the first to pass the verification of the WHO, which demonstrated their world-leading standards.



The country has done tremendous amount of work in global health cooperation, living up to its responsibility as a major country, hailed the former WHO chief.



Chan highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding signed during her stint at the WHO between China and the organization, which dedicated to promoting international health cooperation along the Belt and Road and building a community with shared future for mankind.



It has brought tangible benefits to the people of all countries, she said.



Born in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, she was the first Chinese served to head WHO and left the position in 2017.