China stays open to international cooperation in space missions

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Juin 2019 modifié le 25 Juin 2019 - 17:59

From each of us to the entire earth civilization, we have the curiosity and yearning for exploring space. The opening up of the space station allows scientists from different countries, different nationalities and different cultural backgrounds to explore the outer space.

By Yu Jianbin, People’s Daily China Space Station is set to welcome on board nine international scientific projects from 17 countries covering a wide range of research areas, the China Manned Space Agency and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) announced recently.



The projects include space astronomy, space life sciences and biotechnology, space medicine, physics and applied new technologies. They will be carried out on the space stationwhich is expected to be put into use around 2022.



The selection of these projects and the preparation of future cooperation plans mark that the international cooperation of China Space Station has entered a new stage.



They also echo with the proposal of strengthening outer space governance and cooperation in the international community’s joint effort to build a shared future in space exploration put forward at the 50th anniversary of the first United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space held last year.



Building a space station is a difficult task that involves huge risks and requires enormous investment. After completed, the station will become a home for astronauts as well as a laboratory for scientific research.



The first-class space experiment platform will provide opportunities for scientists to achieve major breakthroughs. As China has announced, the independently built space station will provide a place for scientists both from China and around the world to conduct scientific research.



The generosity has vividly demonstrated China’s commitment to win-win cooperation with global partners, and fully reflected the country’s adherence to openness and inclusiveness, and its determination to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of UNOOSA, said China’s opening up of the space station to the world is a good example of its will to enhance international cooperation in space missions.



China always sticks to the principle of shared space exploration and takes concrete efforts to practice the concept. Indeed, space belongs to all mankind, and peaceful use of space is a principle that all countries should uphold.



From the development and launch of rockets, spacecraft, space stations and the training of astronauts, the construction of space station reflects the comprehensive aerospace strength of a country, which comes from decades of experience accumulation and investment.



Byopening up its space station to the world, China will effectively promote international cooperation in manned space missions, and allow more countries to participate in manned space technology research and bridge the gap for countries that lack access to space exploration.



On the other hand, scientific experiments conducted by scientists from across the world on the Chinese space station will further promote space exploration and international cooperation, and allow countries to better play their strengths so as to work together to deliver fruitful scientific results that benefit all mankind. Undoubtedly, this is the true meaning of sharing space.



China’s opening up of the space station to the world is a practice of the idea of building a human community with shared destiny, and echoes with the dream of human beings to explore the unknown and go to deep space.



This spirit of oneness is as indispensable as mankind’s future exploration of Mars and more remote planets, in that it will unite people together to explore the unknown sea of stars through jointly facing challenges and risks.



Fly with China Space Station, as it will become a magnificent spotin space and witness the human exploration of the universe with wisdom and courage.



