China to fearlessly make new progress in new era

By peoplesdaily - 4 Janvier 2020

In the past year, China launched the Foreign Investment Law, introduced shortened negative list for foreign investment market access, kept reducing tariffs, lowered market access conditions for foreign-funded banks and insurance companies, and established 6 new pilot free-trade zones. Besides, the country also held the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the second China International Import Expo. These all marked the new steps of China to further open up.

By He Yin, People’s Daily China, a country with nearly 1.4 billion people, will soon achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. It will be a milestone for not only China’s development, but also the progress of human history.



The world will witness the unstoppable steps of the country to win the fight against poverty – a glorious chapter in the history of human development. Entering 2020, China’s resolution and effort will pay off and amaze the world.



What’s been achieved in the past will always find a way to shine in the future. Sweating and toiling when pressing ahead with concrete efforts for achievements, China will constantly make new progress.



As the grand ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China left a deep impression on the world, China has been receiving more “thumbs up” from all over the globe.



Felix Lee, a journalist with German newspaper Die Zeit found that at Beijing South Railway Station, only foreigners were still curious about China’s 350-km/h Fuxing bullet trains, as they have already become routine for Chinese passengers.

What amaze the foreigners are not only these bullet trains. In November, China's Chang'e-4 mission team received the only Team Gold Medal of the year awarded by Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) of the UK, and the Chang'e-4 mission was awarded the Moon Village Principles - Mission Prize by the Moon Village Association a few days later.



Going forward, China is going to continue to be very competitive, and the country is still going to be a global player, said Consumer News and Business Channel in a recent article, stressing China’s profound influence in the global economic pattern.



As China is injecting more positive energy into the world peace, stability and prosperity through its own development, it is seeing a further rise in its international influence, its ability to inspire and power to shape.



The number of countries establishing diplomatic ties with China has been expanded to 180, and 199 countries and international organizations have signed agreements with China on the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This expanding “circle of friends” is building a path of common development for China and its global partners that will benefit people from all over the world.



2020 marks the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation between China and Russia, the India-China Cultural and People to People Exchanges' year, the China-ASEAN Year of Digital Economy Cooperation and the Brunei-China Tourism Year. The diversified exchanges and mutual learning between the Chinese people and the people across the world are bound to further enhance friendship and deepen cooperation.



As the world is undergoing the greatest changes in a century , China adheres to win-win cooperation, firmly safeguards international equality and justice, and offers new energy for the building of an open world economy, serving as a cornerstone to protect multilateralism and the democratization of international relations.



China firmly safeguards the international system with the UN at its core, the basic norms of international relations based on the international law, and the multilateral trading system with the WTO as the cornerstone.



Cuban news agency Prensa Latina said that China, with its increasing global influence, is showcasing its impact and leadership when safeguarding the peaceful and inclusive international mechanism amid rising unilateralism and protectionism.



In a world full of uncertainties, China has offered very useful reference and plans for solving global issues by upholding peace, harmony and balance, said Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.



“Human history, like a river, runs forever, witnessing both peaceful moments and great disturbances. We are not afraid of storms and dangers and barriers. China is determined to walk along the road of peaceful development and will resolutely safeguard world peace and promote common development.”



Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks in his 2020 New Year speech is a declaration to the world that China, on its new journey, will continue to join hands with people of all countries in the world to build together the “Belt and Road Initiative”, push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and make unremitting efforts for the creation of a beautiful future.



