Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo attends the Official Opening of the 2019 Overseas Training Course on Road Design and Management

On 6th September 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, H. E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo, attended the Official Opening of the 2019 Overseas Training Course on Road Design and Management in Gaborone. Ambassador Zhao was joined by Mr. Garekwe Mojaphoko, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communication. Ambassador Zhao said, infrastructure construction plays a […]

