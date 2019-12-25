Alwihda Info
Christmas ‘cancelled’ in Burkina Faso, in aftermath of extremist attacks


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Simultaneous attacks by extremist insurgents on a military base and Arbinda town in Soum province in the north of Burkina Faso resulted in the deaths of 35 civilians – almost all of them women – as well as seven soldiers. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has declared 48 hours of national mourning, and all Christmas […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



