Church leaders in eastern Africa call for urgent action on devastating locust invasion (By Fredrick Nzwili)

By Fredrick Nzwili Church leaders in eastern Africa are calling for increased action against desert locusts which have terrorised the region since January this year. Like scenes from the Book of Exodus, huge swarms of the insects have descended on the region, destroying farmlands and animal pastures. The outbreak is affecting seven East African countries, […]

By Fredrick Nzwili Church leaders in eastern Africa are calling for increased action against desert locusts which have terrorised ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...