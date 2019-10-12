Civil Registration Important for Africa’s Economic and Social Development, Says Songwe

Civil registration is a subject that is of crucial importance to Africa’s economic and social development and is at the core of the realization of the continent’s ambitions to eradicate poverty, achieve inclusive and sustainable development, and respect for human rights. This was said Thursday by Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission […]

Civil registration is a subject that is of crucial importance to Africa’s economic and social development and is at the core o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...