Clarke Energy Has Been Named Preferred Bidder for Symbion Power’s Lake Kivu Power Projects, Featuring Approximately 25 of GE’s Jenbacher Gas Engines


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Août 2018


Clarke Energy (https://www.Clarke-Energy.com/) to Provide Approximately 25 of GE’s ([www.GE.com](http://www.ge.com/)) Jenbacher Gas Engines for Symbion Power’s Kivu 56 and KP1 Power Plants in Rwanda; Two Power Projects at Lake Kivu Will Increase Capacity by 81 Megawatts and Significantly Reduce the Current Cost of Generation in Rwanda; Clarke Energy Will Create New Jobs in Rwanda to […]

